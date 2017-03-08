21oz baby Savannah back home after being born 28 weeks early

A couple are celebrating having their baby home after she was born 28 weeks premature, with doctors warning she may not make it.

Savannah Payne-Cooper was born on November 1, 2016, months before her due date, weighing just one pound five ounces.

After being told by doctors during a 28 week check-up that their baby was not developing as normal, Claire Payne-Cooper, a 34 year old family support worker and her husband Robert, a 35 year old retail supervisor, were dealt another blow when told by a doctor that there was a high likelihood they could lose their baby.

However, this was not to be and despite still needing oxygen at home, Savannah is now weighing four pounds and back at home in Lyndale Road, Netherton, with her loving parents.

Mother Claire said: “When we were told by a doctor that she may not make it, it absolutely destroyed us.

“It cut us in two, but not long after that she was born.

“When the doctors told us that she was in good health despite her size, it was an unbelievable feeling, we were delighted.

“She is back home now and it is wonderful to have her here, we were in hospital for 11 weeks, she came out just four days before her due date.

“She keeps us on our toes but we are so happy and she is getting stronger all the time.”

Now the couple are planning to thank doctors, nurses and staff at Russell’s Hall Hospital, New Cross Hospital and Birmingham Women’s Hospital by raising money at a charity event.

A fun day has been organised for April 2 at Brook Street Community Centre in Tipton, which they hope will raise money to be split between the three hospitals.

They have already raised £518 ahead of the event.

Claire said: “Staff at these hospitals did so much for us, we just want to thank them any way we can.”