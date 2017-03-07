West Midlands Mayor: Candidates go head-to-head tonight in Express & Star debate

Tonight the candidates bidding to become the West Midlands Mayor will go head-to-head during a live debate hosted by the Express & Star.

The candidates to lead the region’s combined authority come together for a Question Time-style debate at the Black Country Living Museum.

It will be the first major hustings event of the Mayoral campaign and is being chaired by Express & Star editor Keith Harrison.

The debate will be broadcast live on ExpressandStar.com and the Express & Star Facebook page.

The debate will give the candidates the chance to make their pitch on why they believe they should become West Midlands Mayor.

Proceedings start from 6.30pm inside The Workers' Institute building at the museum, in Dudley.

All tickets have now gone for the event.

What’s it all about?

On May 4 voters in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Solihull and Coventry will elect a Mayor to head up the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA). The position will control a budget of £36 million a year.

What is the West Midlands Combined Authority?

It is the seven councils mentioned above, working together on issues that impact on the whole region, including transport and housing. It will not replace individual local authorities, which will carry on as usual. The WMCA was formed to give the region the power to make decisions over issues formerly controlled by the Government. It will have responsibility for jobs, skills, economic growth, transport and housing, as well as some responsibility for mental health.

Who is involved?

Along with the seven boroughs, there are five non-constituent authorities: Cannock Chase, Telford and Wrekin, Redditch, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Tamworth. Three local enterprise partnerships are also involved: Black Country, Greater Birmingham and Coventry and Warwickshire.

Where does the Mayor fit in?

When the Government first announced plans for devolution to the regions in 2015, the then Chancellor George Osborne made having a Metro Mayor part of the deal. The Mayor will chair the WMCA, which consists of the leaders of the seven constituent councils.

Who are the candidates for Mayor?

Five candidates have declared so far. They are Labour’s Siôn Simon, Conservative Andy Street, UKIP’s Pete Durnell, Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen and the Green Party’s James Burn.