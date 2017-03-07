Floyd Mayweather has a Ball as he's reunited with Dudley's Raemarni

It’s seven feet high, propped up by golden pillars and features dollar notes.

No surprise then, it is a birthday cake made for the multi-millionaire boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

It was made by Wolverhampton-based firm AB Cakes – and was presented to the boxer, who goes by the name Money Mayweather, by owner Parminder Heer.

Mr Heer was not the only Black Country person to get in a photograph with the famous boxer during his visit to the ICC in Birmingham on Saturday.

Raemarni Ball, aged 20, from Dudley, was reunited with him – a year after he whisked her away into his life of luxury.

She posted this picture on Instagram showing her posing with Mayweather.

It comes after she flew off on his private jet last year after his talk at Bar Sport in Cannock.

But it was not all good news for Mayweather, whose van was torched in an arson attack. Vandals smashed a window and poured flammable liquid into the entourage van before setting it alight.

CCTV captured the moment the van went up in flames outside the city’s Park Regis Hotel at around 3.30am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Mr Heer, however, has a lasting memory of his meeting with Mayweather after a picture was taken of the pair with his cake, which marked the boxer’s 40th birthday last week.

He said: “Mayweather said ‘thank you very much’ and shook my hand.

“He then said ‘let’s take a photo’. I said ‘yes’ and ‘happy birthday’ – it’s the biggest celebrity we’ve ever made a cake for.”