Severn Trent blamed as flooding 'takes family's life away'

A father has claimed his family has had to put their lives on hold as a water company has failed to install adequate piping outside their home.

Tens of thousands of gallons of foul water have had to be pumped out from Ian Bowker’s family home and garden at least 10 times after flood gates failed.

That is despite promises Mr Bowker claims Severn Trent Water have consistently failed to fulfil to protect his and four other homes in Norton Lane, Great Wyrley.

He says the capacity of a drain has been insufficient since his family moved there in April 2012 and in desperation he has had to routinely stack sandbags in front of the gates, which the company installed.

He said he has pleaded with Severn Trent Water to replace the pipe and a manhole outside the home his shares with wife Gaye, and daughter Millie, 14.

But the water is still liable to gush through the gates, which have had to be replaced three times.

Mr Bowker, 42, said: “If it is raining, we get no sleep. We live in a bungalow so there is no upstairs. There is no life, quality of life. Severn Trent Water has taken that away from us.”

A Severn Trent spokeswoman said: “We’ve installed flood resistant doors, self-sealing airbricks and a special valve that will all help reduce the impact of any flooding.

"We’ve also installed flood gates on the customer’s driveway. The majority of this protection work is now complete.

“Going forward, we will be looking to increase the capacity of the sewer pipes in the area.”