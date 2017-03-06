Rolex watches stripped from West Midlands crooks fetch £10k at auction

Three Rolex watches stripped from criminals in the West Midlands have been sold at auction for more than £10,000.

The timepieces went under the hammer along with other items including jewellery, designer clothes, mountain bikes and bottles of brandy, vodka and whisky.

The ill-gotten gains up for auction were a mixture of court seizures and items recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act and Police Property Act.

Cash raised under the two acts goes into the West Midlands police and crime commissioner’s £1 million Active Citizens Fund, which supports good causes around the region.

Among the items sold at the auction were a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II for £6,000, a Rolex Submariner for £3,000, and a Rolex Datejust for £1,300.

Meanwhile a 9ct gold chain went for £1,600; bottles of whisky, brandy and vodka for £65; a Carrera Virtuoso bike for £70; three North Face jackets for £200 and a collection of radiators for £20.

Speaking after the auction, police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said: “These tainted trinkets are the result of people’s suffering.

“Criminals preyed on victims to earn their dirty money. This auction sends a strong message that crime doesn’t pay and justice catches up with criminals in the end.

“It is great to see ill-gotten gains helping community projects across the West Midlands.

"The money raised from these auctions will make a difference to active citizens across the region.”

Chris Aston, from Aston’s Auctioneers, said: “These West Midlands Police auctions are the most exciting auctions we hold – with the biggest variety of items on offer – and they certainly make a change from the traditional antique auctions like people are used to seeing on TV.

“The best part for both ourselves and the bidders is the fact that all of the items are sold ‘without reserve’ so items start off very low, attracting plenty of bids and ultimately selling to the highest bidder with a 100 per cent sale rate – the very definition of the word auction.”

Ben Johnson, jewellery and watch specialist at Aston’s, said: “We were incredibly happy with the jewellery auction yet again – there is an insatiable demand for recognisable watch brands such as Rolex, Tag Heuer, Breitling and Omega – particularly from overseas bidders in the current climate.

“Anyone wanting to take advantage of this very strong market is welcome to bring items into one of our valuation days for a free no-obligation estimate.”