Pensioner died after trying to cross dual carriageway on mobility scooter

A pensioner was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a dual carriageway on his mobility scooter, an inquest heard.

Charles Burgess, aged 68, from Oldbury, was hit by a black VW Golf when trying to cross Oldbury Road in Smethwick on November 2 last year.

Black Country Coroners Court heard how Mr Burgess tried to cross while one lane of traffic was stationary, but was hit by the VW travelling in the other lane, driven by Parmveer Singh, 25 – who the coroner said was not to blame.

Mr Burgess was taken to hospital and died the following day from his injuries.

PC Katrina Hall, from the West Midlands Police collisions investigations unit, told the inquest: “We were called to an accident which happened at around 9.10am.

"Mr Burgess was on his mobility scooter and tried to cross the dual carriageway. He had driven down from a dropped kerb edge, and was hit by the car.

“The driver did not have time to react, and Mr Burgess was thrown from the scooter, which became wedged under the bumper of the car.

"He was taken to hospital and died the next day. He first was taken to Sandwell Hospital, and then was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he died.

“The car was seized the following day, and nothing was found mechanically wrong with it. It was fully taxed and insured.”

She added: “The incident was captured on CCTV at a service station. It showed Mr Burgess wait for about 10 seconds at the side of the road before trying to cross when one lane of traffic stopped.

"He was behind a vehicle which would likely have obscured the view of the driver who hit him.

"A collisions investigation officer determined the driver would have been travelling at around 35mph.”

The speed limit on the road is 40mph.

Mr Singh said: “I was coming down the dual carriageway and he came out onto the road. I’ve not seen him.”

Mr Burgess’ cousin Tracy said: “He was very jolly and always joking. He only lived down the road and I saw him nearly every day. He had a great sense of humour.”

Zafar Siddique, senior coroner for the Black Country, said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and there is no blame on the driver’s part.

"Cause of death was left ventricular failure as a result of a pelvic haemorrhage and aschemic heart disease, so he basically died from the injuries he sustained in the collision.”

He gave a conclusion of death by road traffic accident.