Major M5 roadworks to start in Black Country after Easter

A major roadworks scheme which will see the speed limit of a stretch of the M5 cut to 30mph for 18 months will start after Easter.

Drivers are facing major disruption while repairs are made to the crumbling Oldbury viaduct.

The stretch between junctions one for West Bromwich and two for Oldbury will be affected and work expected to continue until the end of 2018.

Alternate sides of the carriageway will be closed, with two narrow lanes of traffic running in both directions on the opposite side.

Work will then switch to the other carriageway.

Highways England Project Manager Alastair Warnes said last month: "The work is part of Highways England’s plan to build a modern and resilient road network and is among a series of essential bridge maintenance schemes across the region.

"We appreciate a busy stretch will be affected by this work, but these are vital repairs that will ensure motorists continue to have safe and reliable journeys on this section of the M5 into the future."