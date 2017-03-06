Hospital worker used car to block gang in bid to foil terrifying kidnapping

It was just a normal Friday afternoon, with the school run in full swing. But events were about to take a dramatic and very sinister turn as three men from the Black Country brought terror to a quiet town, almost exactly a year ago today.

The gang of men – who were later jailed for more than 17 years – tried to bundle a woman and her three children into a car before speeding off.

Mohammed Anser Khan, of Whitehall Road, Tipton, Muserat Khan, of Greets Green Road, West Bromwich, and Ateek Khan, of Oak Road, West Bromwich, all admitted conspiracy to kidnapping at Shrewsbury Crown Court in August.

Police officers described the attack in Oswestry, at around 4pm on March 4 last year, as ‘ terrifying’ for the woman and children.

But the men were captured thanks in part to the heroic role played by a passer-by, who has now been awarded a High Sheriff’s Award.

Loraine Duncan, aged 50, used her car as a blockade to the getaway car and she has spoken for the first time about her courageous actions.

Mrs Duncan, who works at the town’s orthopaedic hospital, said: “One of the men had a crowbar and it was then that I realised something was very wrong. I saw the lady being manhandled and I thought if I could block their car it may stop them.

“I have got a daughter and this lady is somebody’s daughter so it never crossed my mind to move on and not get involved. I just thought if I could help in any small way I should.

“For me, I was not brave. I was most concerned about the lady and the children.”

Although the victims, who have not been named due to legal reasons, were forced into a second vehicle outside Griffin Courtyard in Leg Street, Judge Peter Barrie said during the award presentation the role of Mrs Duncan was central to delaying the gang and allowing police to be ‘on their tail’.

The vehicle was driven off before later being stopped by officers in Shrewsbury.

Detective Sergeant Lee Holehouse, from West Mercia Police, said: “This case involved the kidnap of a woman and three children by a group of people who clearly had no regard for their welfare or the law.

“This was a completely unjustified, terrifying incident for them.”

Mrs Duncan, of Llanforda Rise in Oswestry, was presented with a certificate and £250 by the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Christine Holmes. Mrs Holmes said: “It was an extremely brave act.

“It is so nice for people to stand up for the community and that is what she did. She did not pass by.”

Mohammed Khan was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the conspiracy, Muserat Khan got five years and nine months, and Ateek Khan was handed a five-and-a-half year sentence.

Judge Barrie, during the presentation of the High Sheriff’s Award, praised the courage shown by Mrs Duncan. He said: “It was just after school picking up time and Oswestry town centre was fairly busy when something happened.

“It was really completely unexpected for everybody going about their daily business which included you driving along in your car.

“One of them was armed with a metal bar. There was a great deal of shouting and threatening behaviour.

“You drove past and saw this was happening and you parked your car so it blocked in one of the cars they were trying to use to load up the lady and her children to drive them away. That only made them more cross.

"You stood firm and you are to be congratulated as you were directly preventing a very serious abduction from taking place.

“This award is to recognise the courage in doing that.

“They did manage to make a getaway but your disruption was crucial.

“The police were able to stop the car, rescue the family and see no further harm was done.”