Church counts cost as roof ripped off in Storm Doris

A Black Country congregation has been left 'devastated' after Storm Doris ripped their church roof off and left tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Grade II-listed Emmanuel Church in Bentley was severely damaged during the storm, which killed Stafford woman Tahnie Martin in Wolverhampton city centre on March 23.

The roof peeled from the Anglican church, leaving the building exposed to wind and rain and the electrics down.

Replacing the roof is expected to cost £40,000 while other charges are still be be confirmed.

West Midlands Fire Service came to the church’s aid and temporarily covered the roof space with a tarpaulin cover, before scaffolding was erected to protect the building.

Parochial church council secretary Carol Capewell, aged 64, who has worshipped at the church for five years said the damaging was 'devastating'.

"It’s not a place to go to once a week," she added.

"Some of us are up their every day, some of us are there three or four times a week. It’s not a weekly church and it’s always being used.

“To not have it to go to is devastating. I know people say a church is not the building, it’s the people who come together to worship, but it’s still devastating when you cannot be in comfort in that place.”

The remnants of the original copper roof were taken away a day after the storm, leaving rain to pour through its temporary cover and onto black plastic sheeting covering the parquet floor.

Services, including a funeral for one of the church’s choir singers on Monday, have had to be moved to its church hall.

Ms Capewell added: “We had the church service in the hall on Sunday morning. We’ve got what we call the Lady Chapel which is at the back of the main church building, that’s all out of action at the moment obviously.”

A charity concert has been arranged to generate the cash needed for the repairs, which will see Willenhall Singers perform songs from Les Misérables.

They will sing on Saturday at 7:30pm in the church hall and 100 tickets are available, priced at £5 each.

Ms Capewell added: “Every little bit will help.”