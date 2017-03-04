Friends reunited! Classmates John and Paul meet up again in hospital after 50 years

Two long-lost school friends were reunited after more than half a century in a chance encounter at New Cross Hospital.

John Anderson had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer, while Paul Corbett was supporting his wife during her treatment when they bumped into each other. Both said they are over the moon to be reunited.

Paul, aged 66, of Bilston, said: “I was going to New Cross hospital with my wife because she had to see a consultant about breast cancer. “As we got into reception, I just happened to look across and I saw a chap who I thought I recognised.

"I just had to go over and ask him,” he said.

The pair – who went to the same primary and secondary school, but had not seen each other for 51 years – embraced and exchanged phone numbers.

Paul said: “That made my year meeting John. Me and my wife had a bad year. It’s been the highlight of the last 51 years.”

John, also 66, of Penn, said: “We are really pleased to have met each other again, he is my best mate.”

The pair recalled their time at school when they would sit next to each other in every class and grew up playing football and tennis at East Park, Wolverhampton.

Paul now has a son, daughter, three granddaughters and one grandson. John has a son, daughter and two grandsons.

John said: “We started school together at the age of four at infants school. We went through that school and then we progressed together through Eastfields Juniors and then on to Eastfields Secondary Modern.

“But when we left school that was it. I started an apprenticeship in painting and decorating and Paul started in printing. We lost contact after that. “Only 20 days separate our birthday. I was born on October 5, while Paul was on the 25th.

Every time my birthday came around, I was waiting for Paul’s to come up.”

Now the pair regularly meet up for meals and drinks and share an interest in music.

John said: “It seems strange that we started our lives together and will probably end them together. Everybody thought we were brothers at school. They still do.”

Have you been reunited with a friend after a long time? Contact the Express & Star newsdesk on 01902 313131 or email newsdesk@expressandstar.co.uk