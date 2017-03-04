Body of missing Kidderminster man found in River Severn, family confirm

The body of a man who went missing from his Kidderminster home around three months ago has been found, his family have said.

Stephen Woolley, aged 55, was last seen by his family when he went to bed on December 6 at around 10.15pm.

He was reported missing at 1.20am the following morning.

His car, a silver Vauxhall Zafira, was then found in Holt Fleet, near Worcester, on Friday, December 9.

An online campaign and Facebook page had been set up to help in the search for Mr Woolley.

A message appeared on the 'Find Stephen Woolley' Facebook page late yesterday to say his body had been recovered from the River Severn.

The statement on behalf of the family said: "We would like to thank everyone who has shared our posts over the last 12 weeks since Steve went missing, and for the messages of support we have received.

"It is with great sadness that we have to report that Steve's body has been recovered from the River Severn and today we received notification of a positive identification.

"A post mortem will take place on Monday followed by an inquest.

"It is not the outcome we hoped for, but it does give us closure and the chance to grieve for our loss.

"Thank you once again for your support."