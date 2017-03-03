Wolverhampton bus lane cameras are second most lucrative in the country

Two Black Country bus lane cameras caught nearly 25,000 drivers in four months – clocking £4,789 a day in fines.

The back-to-back cameras in Victoria Square in Wolverhampton city centre, monitoring Pipers Row and Lichfield Road, have been revealed as the second most lucrative in the country.

In the 2015/16 financial year they caught out 24,979 people, even though they only became operational on November 30, 2015 – more than 200 people a day.

With a maximum charge of £60 it adds up to a potential for £1,498,740 in penalty charge notices for Wolverhampton council.

Although most drivers have paid up within two weeks, halving the fine, which means the authority is in line to receive around £900,234 of which it has collected of £584,269 so far.

Mike Heeley, aged 46, a caretaker from Walsall, said: “I can see why people would be annoyed about it.

“It’s not a fair way of making money, catching people out like that.

“It makes people not want to drive into the city centre.”

David Phillips, of Bilston, a retired lorry driver, said: “My daughter-in- law was caught by the camera when she was picking her daughter up from along the street.

“You can’t see the sign at night and so by the time you see it, you’ve already been caught.

“The council should put signs up further along the road to give people more chance to see it.”

The council said the cameras were initially installed to crackdown on motorists using the roads as a short cut to Wolverhampton Railway Station.

Environment chief Councillor Steve Evans, said: “Drivers are not allowed in bus lanes – it is against the law and if people choose to break the law they get fined.

“We expect the number of contraventions to fall at this location as since January access to the city’s railway station has changed meaning this bus lane no longer provides a short cut.”

Keith Wood, aged 58, a bus driver from the West Park area of the city, welcomed the use of bus lane cameras.

He said: “I’m surprised that it’s the second highest earning, if I’m honest, but I think it’s a good thing.

“The whole point of them is to help ease congestion.

“When the station entrance was along Railway Drive it would get very busy and blocked up so I think that’s why they introduced it.”

Latest figures show fines issued have fallen steadily since then.

Since August 2016 less than 4,000 drivers a month have been penalised.

John Dobson Street in Newcastle was the most lucrative bus lane in the country.