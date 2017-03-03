West Brom stars pitch in to help five-year-old get new prosthetic limbs

A disabled boy whose family want to collect at least £20,000 to pay for prosthetic limbs for him are being helped by a prolific fundraiser and West Brom fan.

Tommy Brown, who is five, had to have his legs, arm and fingers amputated when he was just five months old and given a five per cent chance of survival after he contracted meningitis.

And Debbie Green first heard about Tommy, who is from Lister Close, Walsall, when she saw her beloved Baggies beat Sunderland 2-0 at home on January 21.

That day she was helping raise £4,300 for terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, also five.

The Albion Foundation was promoting Tommy's cause on the day and she decided she wanted to do more.

She has now arranged a special charity night which will be attended by two current Albion players and four former stars.

Miss Green, who is from Birmingham, has already raised £300 by auctioning off donated by Albion's star defender Jonny Evans, which paid for a special swing and sandpit for Tommy.

Now Miss Green wants to raise thousands for the boy, who attends Lindens Primary School in Streetly.

Miss Green said: “It’s going to cost between £20,000 and £25,000 for him to have special limbs. He loves running but he cannot run on the NHS’s ones. So when he grows up he’s got to have another £20,000, £25,000. I didn’t realise how expensive it was going to be.

“I want the little lad to get his legs. He’s a lovely little boy.

“If everyone gave a pound at the Albion we would have the money, just like that.”

Tommy’s mother Julie Tuckley said she was keen to collect the money to give her son the best prosthetic legs possible so he could enjoy running around with his friends.

She said: “As he gets bigger, he wants to play football, run about and we want to give him the best.”

Miss Green’s charity night, which has sold out, will be attended by Ally Robertson, Joe Mayo, Bernard McNally and Daryl Burgess and two current Albion stars who will be confirmed closer to the day.

It will be held at Hamstead Social Club in Great Barr, which has let it for free for the night, on April 13 from 7pm.

To donate to help Tommy, visit this website.