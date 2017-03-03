Warning to drivers as Essington road floods

Drivers in Staffordshire were facing a wet drive home today after an A road flooded near the M6.

Part of the A462 Bursnips Road in Essington was covered in water after rain poured over the area throughout Friday morning.

Staffordshire County Council has put warning signs out for drivers between the B4210 Broad Lane and B4156 Hobnock Road, but the route remains open.

Mark Deaville, the council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We are aware of flooding in that location, and have put out flood signage to warn drivers.

"Once the water has subsided, we will be looking into what has potentially caused the flooding in this area.”