Road blocked as car goes up in flames in Wolverhampton

A car was engulfed in flames in Wolverhampton this morning.

Fire crews were called to deal with the vehicle in Northwood Park Road, Bushbury, at its junction with Alton Close, at 7.20am.

A West Midlands Fire Service control room spokeswoman, said: “The car was 50 per cent destroyed by the fire.

“The owner of the car was in attendance and the car was left with the owner.

“Our crew from Fallings Park attended and the police were requested for traffic management.”

National Express buses 32 and 33 were sent around Northwood Park Road in the opposite direction while firefighters dealt with the fire but the services have now returned to normal.