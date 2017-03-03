A litter of newborn puppies - thought to have been exposed to carbon monoxide - have been found dumped in a box in a car park.

The five puppies were found on a car park in Staffordshire and are thought to have been no more than 48 hours old when found.

One of the pups was found dead and the rest still had their eyes closed and their umbilical cords attached.

RSPCA inspector Charlotte Melvin, who is investigating, said: “The surviving pups were examined by a vet, who was very concerned that they all had very red paws – a symptom of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

"I dread to think what that could possibly be from. We don’t know for certain that this is the case, however it is a concern.”

Two of the dogs have since died, however the surviving two - who have been named Doris and Dave - are being hand-reared and are doing well.

The litter was found in a car park, in Baker Street, Stone, on Sunday.

Inspector Melvin said: “They are around a week old and are being hand-fed around the clock.

"After everything they have been through, we are really hoping that these two will pull through.

“The pups are defenceless and were at huge risk when dumped in the car park.

"We are keen to find out who dumped them and why.

"We are also very concerned about the pups’ mum, so we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us.”

Those with information should call 0300 123 8018, and leave a message for Inspector Melvin.