Man sectioned after armed police called to Staffordshire village

Armed police rushed to a Staffordshire village this morning after reports a man was carrying a weapon.

Firearms officers were sent to Holly Lane in Great Wyrley at around 8.45am after being alerted by members of the public.

When they arrived the man was found to be carrying a white pole and in distress. No member of the public was hurt or threatened, Staffordshire Police said.

He was sectioned and taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

A West Midlands Ambulance Services spokesman said: “A man was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital and one ambulance attended.”