A man has been found dead in a field in Cannock.

The man's body was found at around 9.30am yesterday in a field behind Chadsmoor Community Infant and Nursery School, near Muldoon Close, Chadsmoor.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, Staffordshire Police said.

Formal identification is yet to take place and the force have not confirmed how old the man was.

A report is being prepare for the coroner's office.