facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

'Incredibly fortunate' man escapes serious injury after falling 50ft in Cannock

A man appears to have escaped serious injury despite falling around 50ft in Cannock this morning.

diner
The man was found injured in a garden near the OK Diner in Cannock. Photo: Google Street View

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but wasn't needed after the man fell from a tree in Watling Street, near the OK Diner.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was wearing a helmet and protective equipment when he landed in the garden of a house at around 9.25am.

He was treated for injuries to his left arm and lower back, as well as a minor head wound.

West Midlands Ambulance Spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: “He was given pain relief and immobilised before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance for further treatment.

“The man, who was wearing a helmet and protective equipment, appears to have been incredibly fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries in the incident.”

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were all sent to the scene.

Subscribe to our Newsletter