'Incredibly fortunate' man escapes serious injury after falling 50ft in Cannock

A man appears to have escaped serious injury despite falling around 50ft in Cannock this morning.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but wasn't needed after the man fell from a tree in Watling Street, near the OK Diner.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was wearing a helmet and protective equipment when he landed in the garden of a house at around 9.25am.

He was treated for injuries to his left arm and lower back, as well as a minor head wound.

West Midlands Ambulance Spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: “He was given pain relief and immobilised before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance for further treatment.

“The man, who was wearing a helmet and protective equipment, appears to have been incredibly fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries in the incident.”

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were all sent to the scene.