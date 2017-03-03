Former Dudley tip could be turned into 100 homes

The site of a former tip in Dudley could be transformed under plans to build dozens of new homes.

Up to 100 homes could be built on the old Woodsetton tip, Bourne Street. Developer Ideal Estates wants to build on the former landfill site which has not been used for about 30 years.

But the plans have sparked concerns about waste buried underground being disturbed and the impact on local wildlife.

There have been several attempts to develop the land over the years, but all have either been rejected or withdrawn.

Ideal Estates was prevented from building homes in 2011, but has now come back to the council with fresh proposals.

The area is classed as a site of local importance for nature conservation and Natural England has previously objected to applications to build on the 2.9-acre site due to fears of disrupting wildlife.

Woodsetton councillor Adam Aston said: “I am very concerned and so are a lot of people who live around it. There is quite good evidence that stuff was tipped in there which shouldn’t have been.

“It’s basically a toxic soup and I’m really concerned about digging it up.”

The outline application for a residential development has been lodged with Dudley Council.