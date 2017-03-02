Tyres slashed and windows smashed as vandals hit Stourbridge street

Car vandals have left the residents of a Black Country street fuming.

Police received reports of cars being damaged in the Stourbridge area between Saturday January 21 and Tuesday February 21.

Although there have been no reports of stolen vehicles, tyres have been slashed and wing mirrors knocked off.

However, the police believe there are more unreported cases in and around Wheeler Street and Old Quarter.

Tracey Blackman, a resident on Wheeler Street where cars have been left damaged, said everyone was 'angry'.

The 33-year-old teaching assistant said: "It all seemed to happen over the space of one night, the majority of the cars in the street had their wing mirrors broken.

"We've had a few instances where something like this has happened before but this is the worst its ever been.

"Two tyres on my husbands car were slashed just after Christmas and my car had its wing mirror ripped off.

"Every one is angry, it's frustrating really because the damage means we can't drive.

"I haven't been able to drive because I don't have a wing mirror and I've had to try and organise my nan's funeral without leaving the house."

She added: "There seems to be a lot of streets around the area complaining about the vandalism.

"Our street is one-way well lit road which is completely residential so its come as a surprise."

Wheeler Street is near to Stourbridge town centre, next to the A458.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are urging anyone who has had their car damaged to report it.

"Patrols have been stepped up in the area and any witnesses are urged to call 101."