Residents delighted as DX Freight's £36m hub is refused again

Ecstatic residents rejoiced at winning a second major battle against contentious plans for a super hub in their village - but they are fully aware the war is not over.

Less than a year after South Staffordshire Council refused DX Freight’s £36m bid to relocate its base at Willenhall to a 44acre site at Hobnock Road, Essington, the authority has now turned down the firm’s scaled-down plans.

Tension mounted as councillors on the planning committee registered their votes electronically at the public meeting on Tuesday night.

But cheers of joy went up from the dozens of residents who had boarded a coach to pack out the council chamber in Codsall, when the result went emphatically in their favour - 25 votes against the plans, 15 in favour with one abstention.

The decision defied recommendations from council officers who recommended approval, with the overwhelming argument voiced from councillors on the night being that the scheme was ‘inappropriate development’ in the green belt.

Now all eyes are on whether DX Freight will appeal the decision, potentially taking the saga, which has last nearly two years, to a public inquiry.

But the firm has already confirmed it will consider building elsewhere.

Moments after the shock decision residents could been seen hugging and congratulating each other in the council foyer. Jamie Harper, aged 51, from Essington, said: “It was the correct decision. If this had have got passed it would have opened the floodgates to development on the green belt.

“Other developers would have been keeping an eye on this application. It was the right decision for the village.”

He added: “The appeal will loom. That will be our next fight and we are up for it.”

Fellow Essington resident Emma Preece, aged 26, paid tribute to the strength of community opposition to the plans.

She said: “It is fantastic news for the community. I think it has been refused down to the high level and volume of concerns from Essington.”

While Paul Turner, who had spoken on behalf of residents during the meeting, simply said afterwards: “Tonight South Staffordshire Council has stood up for the green belt.”

DX Freight released a brief statement after the decision, stating: “The company is now considering its options, including the development of an alternative site, in consultation with its stakeholders.”

Mark Sitch, from planning consultants Barton Willmore, had argued the firm’s case during the debate. He declared the development had reduced in size by 36 per cent from the previously refused scheme, which in turn would result in a reduction of HGV traffic.

Mr Sitch also pointed out the plans would safeguard 550 jobs enabling staff to move over from the Willenhall base whilst generating an extra 150 jobs in the future.

Other benefits touted included £150,000 to be invested in improving local roads, £271,000 set aside to maintain the development as well as the creation of a wildflower meadow on part of the land which had originally been earmarked for a ‘phase 2’ expansion in the future.

Mr Sitch added: “Through our review, consultation and resubmission of a revised application we have addressed the reasons for refusal.”

Essington ward Councillor David Clifft, who has stood side-by-side with residents in their fight, formally moved a motion to reject the latest scheme. In doing so he claimed more favourable developments for the plot were in the pipeline including a science park and a hospice.