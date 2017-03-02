New speed cameras to be installed on Birmingham New Road

Speed cameras will installed on a notorious stretch of the Birmingham New Road within weeks after calls for action by road safety campaigners.

Highways bosses have revealed cameras have been ordered and will go up on the bend near Woodcroft Avenue, on the Dudley and Tipton border, near the busy junction with Priory Road.

Speed cameras have been switched off in the Black Country for the past four years but Dudley Council has made the Birmingham New Road a special case due to persistent calls to improve safety on the route used by thousands of drivers every day.

Dudley councillor Ken Finch has been among those campaigning for measures to cut speeding and said he was delighted cameras would be coming back.

Old speed cameras remain up on the road to act as a deterrent but have been switched off since 2013. Councillor Finch said: “It has taken a lot to get this far.

“This is what it is all about, trying to save lives and in my opinion this shows officers have got to start listening to councillors and people who live in these dangerous areas.

“Hopefully these speed cameras will make drivers think twice.”

The 40mph Birmingham New Road was recently named among the top five roads in the Black Country where drivers had been caught speeding during 2015/16.

A total of 428 motorists were caught out by mobile police cameras – with the fastest clocked at 92mph.

There have been a series of crashes on the route. Passenger Daljit Gakhal, aged 52, was killed when the car he was in was hit by a lorry at the junction with Priory Road in May last year.

Concerns have also been aired about drivers leaving the Foxyards estate who have to pull out onto the Birmingham New Road.

Dudley North MP Ian Austin has also been vocal about the need for action and said speeding on the road was a ‘real problem’.

He added: “We’ve been working hard to improve road safety on the Birmingham New Road so I’m delighted to hear that our campaign has paid off, but credit is really due to residents who organised the petition and have been pressing the council to make these improvements.

“I think this shows what we can achieve when we work together.”

Dudley Council’s environment boss, Councillor Hilary Bills said: “We have ordered these speed cameras to go in position there.

“All we are waiting for is for the company to provide them. They are ordered and I hope it will be very soon.”

Safety experts have estimated that the changes could decrease the likelihood of accidents by 50 per cent.

The addition of speed cameras on the route could be a watershed moment for the Black Country.

Bosses in Dudley have said they would consider putting cameras on other busy routes if it was felt they were needed to improve safety.