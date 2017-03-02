Man goes missing from West Bromwich mental health unit

A man has gone missing after escaping from a mental health unit in West Bromwich.

Reuben Joseph, 24, escaped from Hallam Street Hospital.

The public has been urged not to approach Reuben Joseph, 24, who is said to suffer severe mental health issues.

He left Hallam Street Hospital at 10.10am on Tuesday, and was later spotted on Tanhouse Avenue, Great Barr at around 10.45pm wearing a black top and black trousers.

He is 6ft tall, with a full beard and short black hair.

West Midlands Police said: "Reuben suffers from severe mental health issues and police have advised anyone who sees him not to approach directly but to please call police."