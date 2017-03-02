Farewell Smithy: Tributes pour in for a true Wolves club legend

Tributes have poured in for a 'one of a kind' Wolves club stalwart who died at the weekend after a short illness.

Steve Smith passed away aged 48 at New Cross Hospital on Saturday.

He worked for the club for 21 years up until leaving in 2013, but was still very well known to everyone and continued to attend matches. He also volunteered for Kic FM and at The Way Youth Zone.

Several of the club's players, past and present, took to social media to pay their respects after hearing of his death.

Mr Smith, known as Smithy, was much loved-by players and staff and carried out a variety of roles at Molineux, including working in ticket office, at the training ground, car parks, doing the post, and even filled in as mascot Wolfie.

His varied interests included wrestling and Girls Aloud, and he was well known for planning and organising fundraising events for charities. One of these included a 24-hour darts session at Molineux.

His parents have both passed away but he leaves sisters Pat and Joanne, brother Malcolm, and his much-loved Auntie Dot who he spent a lot of time with.

Mr Smith memorably had his 40th birthday party at Molineux's Terrace Bar, with former boss Mick McCarthy, Terry Connor and players popping in to enjoy proceedings after an away game.

Eldest sister Pat said: "He was one of a kind, our Steven. We all loved him so much and are going to miss him terribly."

Wolves Head of Ticketing James Davies, who worked with Steve for the majority of his time at Wolves, added: "Steve, known to everyone as Smithy, was a hugely popular figure at Wolves.

"Steve always put others ahead of himself, and would do anything for anybody. He regularly arranged charity events including a charity cricket match involving Graham Taylor and Rachael Heyhoe-Flint and also a 24 hour dart-a-thon at Molineux supported by then captain Karl Henry.

"Throughout his years of service, Smithy was very popular with players and staff and the tributes that have come in from people past and present - including the likes of Danny Batth, Karl, Dave Edwards. Jody Craddock and Matt Murray, shows the affection in which he was held.

"We are all going to miss a man who was Wolves through and through."

A fundraising page has been launched to help Mr Smith's family with funeral costs.

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-steve-smith-aka-smithy