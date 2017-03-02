Early Learning Centre becomes latest shop to leave Merry Hill centre

The Early Learning Centre is shutting one of its shops at the Merry Hill centre.

Company bosses said they ‘regret’ the closure but put it down to the a ‘larger transformation’ of the business.

The store on the upper mall of the Brierley-based shopping centre will shut its doors for the final time on March 13.

It becomes the latest business to close at the site, which has also seen the loss of Sainsbury’s and BHS.

ELC, owned by Mothercare, will still run one shop at the shopping centre.

A spokesman for ELC said: “ We will be emailing our customers in the local area to advise of the changes and provide details of the nearest store, Mothercare Dudley, which houses an Early Learning Centre shop.

“We greatly value all our customers in the area and would like to thank them for their continued loyalty and support. “Whilst we regret the closure of the store, it is part of a larger transformation plan for our business.”

Bosses of Merry Hill, which is joint-owned by intu, said they were ‘sorry’ to hear of the store closure but said new brands were setting up shop at the site.

Rob Pickersgill, marketing manager at intu Merry Hill, said: “We are sorry to hear that Early Learning Centre is closing down and we wish its staff well.

“However, intu Merry Hill is in strong demand, and as such we want to make sure that we keep bringing the very best retailers into the area.

“As with many centres, the normal lease expiry cycle gives us an opportunity to bring new brands in to the centre so that we can keep it fresh and exciting for our customers.

“There’s a lot going on here and our plans mean that we have a number of exciting new brands taking their first stores within the centre, including Tag Heuer.

“Existing retailers, such as River Island and Ernest Jones, are also extending and improving their stores.”