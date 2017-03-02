Disruption for drivers with eight weeks of work coming to the A449

Motorists are facing eight weeks of delays while one of Wolverhampton's main access routes is closed at night for major improvement work.

The £1.45 million scheme on the A449 Stafford Road is expected to start later this month.

The road will be shut to through traffic for more than a mile, between Gorsebrook Road island and Oxley Moor Road, in phased sections. A council boss has described the work as ‘vital’ to the city economy.

A drop-in meeting has been scheduled for tonight at The Pavilions on Stafford Road for residents to raise concerns about access and disruption.

Letters have been sent to hundreds of householders affected by the work, which is due to start on March 13. The road is to undergo reconstruction and resurfacing in both directions.

Work will take place overnight, between 7pm and 5am, on week nights only, with comprehensive traffic management arrangements in place to keep disruption to residents and businesses to a minimum, according to the council.

The project, which is being fully financed by the Department of Transport, is planned to take place in eight phases.

The initial works will affect only the southbound carriageway before switching to the northbound carriageway on April 3.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said: “It is vital to our local economy that we maintain our key city gateways to the highest standards.

“We have done everything we can to lessen the impact of works on the surrounding area and the M54.

“We apologise for any inconvenience in advance and will ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

The estimated two-month works timetable is subject to weather conditions, say Tarmac, who are carrying out the repairs.

Information for bus passengers about temporary pick-up points will be displayed at current bus stops and online at nxbus.co.uk prior to the work starting.

Access for pedestrians will remain but people are warned of risks, such as raised manholes, uneven surfaces and the use of hot bituminous material that may cause burns and stick to footwear and tyres.

Motorists will have to use various diversions, some up to 30 minutes long.

Southbound drivers should go via Three Tuns Lane, Elston Hall Lane, Kempthorne Avenue, Showell Circus, Third Avenue, Raynor Road, Cannock Road, Stafford Street and back to Stafford Road.

However, HGV drivers who need to avoid low bridges face a 17-mile detour, with guidance telling them to use the M54 out to the Cosford junction, then take the A41Wergs Road through Tettenhall into the city centre.

Motorists travelling northbound should follow the routes in reverse. Tonight’s meeting is from 6-8pm.