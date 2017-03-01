facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Tunisia terror attack: Six hotel guards 'charged' with failure to help tourists in massacre

Six hotel security guards have been charged with failing to help tourists during the 2015 Tunisia terror attack, it has been reported.

tunisia scene 1
Flowers at the scene of the massacre

The charges come after a British judge said the police response to the attack in which 30 Britons - including three members of a Black Country family - died was "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly".

Tunisian authorities are said to have arrested a further 14 people in connection with the massacre that also left three Irish citizens dead.

Another 12 people are under investigation.

Sofian Sliti, a spokesman for judicial counter-terrorism investigations in the country, told the Reuters news agency the guards from the Imperial Hotel in Sousse had been charged with failing to help people in danger in a manner that caused their deaths.

On Tuesday Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith ruled the British victims of the attack had been killed unlawfully at the conclusion of an inquest in London.

Among the 30 people slaughtered by Rezgui were 19-year-old Joel Richards, his uncle Adrian Evans, from Bilston, and his grandfather Patrick Evans.

Joel's younger brother Owen, then 16, survived the attack.

Subscribe to our Newsletter