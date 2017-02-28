Tunisia inquests: Updates as West Midlands families hear coroner's conclusions on Sousse massacre

The coroner at the inquest of 30 Britons killed by an extremist gunman in Tunisia was expected to deliver his conclusions today

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith is expected to reject requests that "neglect" by holiday firms and hotels contributed to their deaths, after Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

The inquest following the deaths at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel began at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 16 and is expected to conclude today.

West Midlands family Charles Patrick Evans, 78, Adrian Evans, 49 and Joel Richards, 19, were among those who died.

