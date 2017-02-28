'Every day is a colossal struggle' - Suzanne Richards speaks of heartache after Tunisia inquest ruling

Suzanne Richards today spoke of her continued heartache after a coroner ruled three relatives - including her eldest son - were 'unlawfully killed' while on holiday in Tunisia.

The mass shooting at a beach resort in Sousse carried out by IS-inspired gunman Seifeddine Rezgui.

Among the 30 people killed by Rezgui were 19-year-old Joel Richards, his uncle Adrian Evans, from Bilston, and his grandfather Patrick Evans.

Suzanne Richards, in a statement, said: "The inquest process for my family was all about understanding about how and why and if the attack could have been prevented.

"We all know that our loved ones were murdered by the terrorist who pulled the trigger that fateful day, but what we have been striving to understand is whether anyone could have anticipated that such a terrorist attack and what procedures could have been in place to prevent it.

"Having heard all the evidence, I am personally convinced that an attack of this nature was entirely predictable and that there was a responsibility placed upon the Tunisian authorities and TUI to put safety structures and procedures in place to secure the safety of their customers.

"Going on holiday is supposed to be what you work for all year, happy family time to relax and enjoy. For many now, going on holiday will never be the same again.

"My family placed their trust in the fact that TUI, with all their knowledge and expertise, would not allow my family to travel to a hotel or destination where their safety was not the first priority - and yet, despite the Bardo museum attack only months earlier, they received no advice /warning. I am concerned that customer safety did not seem to be a priority.

"I believe this top 5* hotel was chosen by a terrorist cell because it was an easy target.

"I hope people will never to forget what happened to my family, that within 12 hours of being on holiday my eldest son, my dad and my brother were murdered & the only protection they had was each other.

"Words will never explain the devastation of losing my family in such a horrific manner and every day is a colossal struggle without them. But mom and I are blessed we still have Owen which makes our lives worth living.

"Nothing will bring my son, dad and brother back but I only hope from their deaths lessons will be learnt.

"The travel industry process of booking and giving travel advice needs to be reviewed, by implementing robust travel advice and security audits before and during all holidays to safeguard the customer & the industry.

"Safety Before a Sale."