Essington DX Freight row: Decision just hours away on controversial super-hub

South Staffordshire councillors face one of their most controversial issues in recent years tonight when they decide on DX Freight’s plans for a £36 million super-hub.

On one side, Essington villagers have campaigned fiercely to block the scheme, claiming it is inappropriate for the green belt and would increase traffic, lorry pollution and noise.

On the other, next-day delivery group DX says it is the only suitable site close enough to its existing base at Willenhall to allow it to keep its 550 local workers. The alternative would be to move its operations to a site near Rugby or Coventry.

After a previous application was spurned by the council, DX and its developer, Stoford, went back to the drawing board.

It scaled back its plans, which it says will still create 150 jobs, impose tough restrictions on their drivers to keep HGVs away from the village and use 12.5 acres of the site for a community meadow.

But many residents remain unconvinced, saying that if the smaller scheme was allowed DX might then apply to extend the development.

South Staffordshire Council’s planning officers are recommending the scheme be approved. But, because it is on green belt land, it would have to be called in for a decision by the Secretary of State, which could mean a planning inquiry.

Although in the green belt, the 40 acre site was previously used as a brick and tile factory, a quarry and opencast coal mining. It has been disused and derelict for 16 years.

Tony Nash, a director of the developer, Stoford, said there was still existing planning permission for a 12.6 acre brick and tile making plant after it was renewed in 1993.

He said the company had continued, in the face of local hostility, because of its wish to keep its local workforce.

Meanwhile an appeal submitted after the South Staffordshire planning councils rejected the first plan is still in progress and it is thought a date could be set soon if the latest application is refused tonight.