DX Freight's bid for £36m Essington super hub REFUSED again

Controversial plans for DX Freight’s £36 million super hub have been refused for the second time.

The scheme, which was earmarked for a 40acre site off Hobnock Road, Essington, was voted down by South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee on Tuesday night.

Councillors defied recommendations from development officers to approve the scaled-down proposal and argued it was 'inappropriate' development in the green belt.

Other concerns such as traffic congestion and air pollution were raised.

It would have secured the firm’s 550 jobs – which were set to move from DX's base in Willenhall to the new centre – as well as creating dozens more positions.

Villagers packed into the council chamber to witness the final decision on the saga, which has raged on for more than a year prompting a number of demonstrations. Extra seating had been made available to accommodate people in light of the heightened interest.

Residents have feared the hub is inappropriate for the green belt and will increase traffic, lorry pollution and noise.

The council had already rejected a previous scheme which was considerably larger. But it only prompted the firm to come back with revised, scaled-down plans along with commitments that lorries would be diverted away from the village.