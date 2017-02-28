Adrian Goldberg to leave BBC WM's breakfast show

BBC WM presenter Adrian Goldberg has announced he is leaving his breakfast show.

Goldberg told listeners he is leaving in a fortnight and will be replaced by Walsall-born Alex Lester, whose new show will start on March 20.

He is leaving to concentrate on his growing range of national commitments to radio, and to spend more time with his family.

He said: “WM is my ‘home’ station. I’ll still be listening every day.

“I’m going to miss my daily connection with the listeners but I’ve got a young family and with my other radio work developing nationally, I also want to spend precious time with the kids who I just don’t see enough at the moment.

“Alex is a fantastic broadcaster who’ll be working alongside a top team and he’ll be a great replacement.”

Born-and-raised in the Black Country, veteran radio DJ Mr Lester joined the BBC in 1987.

He worked for Radio 2 for most of his career, where he was well-loved for keeping truckers and night owls entertained throughout the early hours.

Alex started his broadcasting career at BBC WM, formerly known as Radio Birmingham, in 1977.

He worked in local radio around the country before moving to Radio 2 in 1987.