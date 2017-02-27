Wolverhampton mosque to double in size under plan

A city mosque is to almost double in size to cater for a swelling congregation.

Wolverhampton Ali Mosque & Community Centre in Newhampton Road West has submitted plans for a two-storey side and rear extension in order to cater for 500 members.

Also part of the plans is an open plan area for men to pray.

A spokesman for the mosque said: “The main purpose is to increase capacity and to make the facilities modern and improve existing.

“The use of the centre revolves around the various events in the Islamic Calendar including Friday prayers, Muharram which is the busiest month of the year, Ramadhan, birth anniversaries of holy personalities as well as daily prayers and Thursday night programs.

"The only occasion when programmes cause a strain on the local area is on Fridays.”