WATCH: Police hit Birmingham City fans with batons after Wolves match

This video shows the moment football supporters were hit with batons as police attempted to 'quell' disorder after Wolves v Birmingham City on Friday night.

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the incident, which happened close to a subway under Wolverhampton railway station.

Retired police officer and Birmingham City fan Nick Glynn took a video of the disorder.

A West Midlands chief inspector said officers used "appropriate and proportionate force," but Mr Glynn said: "It appears to me that the use of force by the police was excessive.

"What threat level do you need to strike someone somewhere where you could kill them?

"There should be an investigation in to what the police did."

Mr Glynn, who was an officer with Leicestershire Police 31 years, came across the disorder while on his way to the station from Molineux.

He drifted from a large group of Blues supporters being escorted by police to the station, catching them up before a concourse leading the group to the subway under the station.

He said: "It looked like the fans reacted to being pushed by the police down a bottle neck.

"There was this absolute pressure to force them through a gap which was too small. When they did not move immediately, the disorder happened.

"It lasted for about five minutes."

The footage, taken from behind police standing at the entrance to the concourse, lasts just 16 seconds and shows officers striking supporters with batons.

An officer can be heard telling Mr Glynn, who now works for a human rights organisation, to move away.

Friday night's game was marred with trouble, during and after the game, which finished 2-1 to Birmingham City.

Fans threw beer bottles, coins, broken seats at each other during the game.

Outside, police tried to separate the rival fans, but there were outbreaks of trouble, including at the rail station.

On Saturday the force said it would launch an investigation.

Match commander Chief Inspector Nick Rowe, from the West Midlands Police Operations Department, said police issued several warnings to fans near the train station before 'being forced to quell the disorder'.

He said: "My officers were faced with a very challenging, yet isolated incident, and had to take action to prevent further clashes and other fans getting hurt.

"If we receive any complaints then this will be reviewed by the West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department in consultation with the IPCC.”

He added: "The vast majority of supporters were there to enjoy the game and behaved impeccably.

“However, a small number of people behaved dreadfully, spoiling the enjoyment for others. A group of people, yet to be identified threw missiles inside the stadium."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101. Alternatively people can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.