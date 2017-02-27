Calls for ban on Friday night derbies after Wolves v Blues match violence

Friday evening derby games at Molineux should be banned after violence marred the Wolves match against Birmingham at the weekend, a city councillor has said.

Police and the club have launched an investigation into the trouble that erupted at the match.

Coins, full plastic beer bottles and broken seats were hurled at rival fans during the match which was followed by clashes near Wolverhampton train station that had to be broken up by police.

There were 13 arrests, eight men believed to be Birmingham City supporters and five thought to follow Wolves. CCTV is being studied to identify troublemakers.

There were no reports of serious injury but police reportedly saved the life of a man who had a suspected heart attack on a bus after the game.

Some supporters are said to have left the stadium at half time, apparently feeling it safer to watch the match – that Wolves lost 2-1 and was screened live by Sky – on TV at home. Some missiles were thrown by Wolves fans.

Wolverhampton City Councillor Ian Angus, a Molineux season ticket holder in the second tier of the Steve Bull stand, said: “I have been going for about 30 years and have never witnessed anything like it. This was a nod back to the dark days of the 1970s and 80s.

“For about about ten minutes in the first half we were showered with missiles coming up from the level below which held the opposition supporters. There were coins, full plastic bottles of beer and broken seats. A man sitting behind me got smashed in the face by one of the bottles. Kids were terrified.

“A lot of concern was voiced about the stewarding and policing. There was general disquiet. It was felt that enough was not being done.

"I am staggered that a fixture of this nature was allowed to take place on a Friday night.

"It was irresponsible and I would urge the authorities to reconsider staging derby games at that time in future.”

Councillor Angus' call for a ban on Friday night matches has been repeated by many fans on social media, where footage of West Midlands Police officers using batons on fans next to Wolverhampton train station has also attracted attention.

Match commander Chief Inspector Nick Rowe, from the West Midlands Police Operations Department, said his officers had been "forced to quell the disorder and used appropriate and proportionate force" after issuing several warnings.

“We will look to identify those responsible for throwing missiles inside the stadium and those involved in trouble near to the station, and if necessary they will be prosecuted," Ch Insp Rowe added.

"My officers were faced with a very challenging, yet isolated incident, and had to take action to prevent further clashes and other fans getting hurt.

"If we receive any complaints then this will be reviewed by the West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department in consultation with the IPCC.”

Wolves’ facilities and safety manager Steve Sutton said: “We refuse to accept or tolerate any behaviour or disorder of this nature, and we will be working closely with Birmingham City and West Midlands Police to identify the offenders.”