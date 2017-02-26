Wolves v Blues: Police investigate derby violence at Molineux and train station

Wolves and West Midlands Police have launched a joint investigation into the violence that marred Friday evening’s derby game with Birmingham City.

Fans were pelted with coins, full plastic beer bottles and broken seats inside Molineux and there were clashes between rival supporters near Wolverhampton train station after the final whistle.

A total of 13 men were arrested throughout the evening - eight who were believed to be Blues fans and five thought to be supporting Wolves - with police using force to contain the violence outside the train station.

Blues won the match 2-1, despite having veteran defender Paul Robinson sent off early in the second half.

Match commander Chief Inspector Nick Rowe, from the police Operations Department, said the force would be working to find the fans responsible and praised officers who he said "used appropriate and proportionate force."

He also revealed that officers had worked to save the life of an elderly Wolves fan who collapsed with a suspected heart attack after the match.

"The vast majority of supporters were there to enjoy the game and behaved impeccably," Ch Insp Rowe said.

“However, a small number of people behaved dreadfully, spoiling the enjoyment for others. A group of people, yet to be identified threw missiles inside the stadium.

“After the final whistle, opposing fans clashed near to the train station, police officers issued several warnings but to no avail and were forced to quell the disorder and used appropriate and proportionate force.

“We will look to identify those responsible for throwing missiles inside the stadium and those involved in trouble near to the station, and if necessary they will be prosecuted.

“We pride ourselves on the excellent working relationships we have with football clubs and fan groups across our region.

"We will meet with these groups in the near future and review and de-brief the policing of this match.

"My officers were faced with a very challenging, yet isolated incident, and officers had to take action to prevent further clashes and other fans getting hurt.

"If we receive any complaints then this will be reviewed by the West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department in consultation with the IPCC.

"While rivals violently clashed, two of my officers were saving the life of an elderly Wolves supporter who had collapsed on a bus with a suspected heart attack."

Several concerned supporters criticised both fans and stewards during the game, while one family left the ground early as a result of the trouble.

@tim_spiers_Star I'm six rows back - showered with missiles from below. Kids are terrified. Never seen anything like it. Appalling. — Cllr Ian Angus (@CllrIanAngus) February 24, 2017

@tim_spiers_Star bottles, coins & even a chair flyin through the air, both sides guilty. — Andy Leek (@Andy_Leek) February 24, 2017

@tim_spiers_Star Some Wolves fans goading Blues fans. Stewards did very little to stop it. Bottles and coins thrown to the upper tier 🙄 — joeyhepp (@joeyhepp) February 25, 2017

@tim_spiers_Star season ticket in SB j9 row B. Left@half time 2 watch safely at home. Too many missiles. Blues started our idiots followed. — Nigel Harrison (@nghd12) February 24, 2017

Wolves’ facilities and safety manager Steve Sutton said: "Unfortunately there were a number of incidents of unacceptable behaviour from both sets of supporters inside the stadium, which was followed by disorder in and around the city centre after the game.

"As a football club we refuse to accept or tolerate any behaviour or disorder of this nature, and we will be working closely with Birmingham City and West Midlands Police to identify the offenders over the coming days."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101. Alternatively people can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111.