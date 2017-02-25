Troubled Black Country bar fails to sell at auction

A troubled Tipton bar which was shut down by police has failed to sell at auction.

The Triple S bar, formerly the Talbot pub, has stood empty for the past 18 months and was put under the hammer by SDL Bigwood.

It was plagued by violence, which saw a young man put into a coma following an attack, before police took action to shut it down.

The bar, located on Bradleys Lane, had an asking price of £110,000 when it was put up for sale at Villa Park on February 23, but a buyer could not be found.

West Midlands Police said they had intelligence that a feud between rival gangs was connected to the bar. There were hopes that the pub could be redeveloped if it was sold off.

Sandwell Council bosses have previously said it could once again become a pub.

Speaking before the auction, Peter Allen, head of licensing, said: “If there was an application for it to be a licensed premises we would judge it on its merits.”