Storm Doris: Tributes pour in for 'kind, popular, shining star' Tahnie Martin killed in Wolverhampton

Tributes continue to be paid to 'shining star' Tahnie Martin who was killed by falling debris as she walked past Starbucks in Wolverhampton city centre during Storm Doris.

The 29-year-old worked at the University of Wolverhampton and was with colleagues when she was struck by the large piece of wooden roofing which fell from a building on Thursday.

Police are investigating who the Dudley Street building belongs to and whether criminal charges could follow.

And as dozens of flowers lie at the site of the tragedy, emotional tributes continue to be made to the popular marketing manager who had been due to start a permanent job at the university next week.

Loud applause rang out around Molineux before Wolves' derby match against Blues on Friday evening, while on Facebook Yasin Akgun described Miss Martin as a 'kind, fun and straight person'.

"Words can't express the shock," he added.

"You've touched so many people and nothing can take that away. I'm so terribly sorry for everybody that knew you.

"I hope you're up there seeing how loved you were by so many.

"Something so cruel to happen to someone so lovely has left us all devastated."

Heartbroken Shodease Allen-Dexter wrote: "I'm glad that I had the chance to work with you and appreciate the motivation you gave me.

"You were such a strong, smart, caring and inspirational woman and always up for a laugh. My heart goes out to your family. Rest in paradise."

Miss Martin, from Stafford, had been working as maternity cover within the Faculty of Arts at Wolverhampton University since August last year.

The Birmingham City University graduate had impressed colleagues during her time there and had just organised a major event celebrating 50 years of the institution's English department which took place less than 24 hours before her death.

Katharine Clough, director of external relations at the university, said: “We feel privileged and honoured to have worked alongside Tahnie.

"She was one of our shining stars, a talented and creative marketing professional with an enthusiasm and smile which were infectious.

"Tahnie was extremely popular and will be hugely missed. All of our thoughts are with her family and friends at this tragic time.”

Senior English lecturer, Dr Aidan Byrne, said on Facebook: "Everyone in the English department is shocked and saddened by the death yesterday of Tahnie Martin.

"She organised our 50th Anniversary Dinner on Wednesday night, coping with us with humour and forbearance.

"She was irrepressibly optimistic and kind, full of ideas and always enthusiastic.

"We were so grateful to her, and we’re glad that the last thing we did on Wednesday night was give her a hug and tell her how much we appreciated everything she did.

"She will be missed by everyone who knew her."

Two of Miss Martin’s colleagues with her when she was struck shortly before midday were treated for minor injuries at New Cross.

Dudley Street was back open yesterday and shoppers and businesses laid flowers outside Starbucks.

Among them was Janet Hamilton, 56, who owns Quotes Gallery gift shop. She said: “It is just difficult to take that it could have been anyone walking by.”

Paul Martin, a 30-year-old housing manager, who had known her since school, said: “She was bubbly and quirky and an extremely nice person.”

Det Insp Paul Joyce, from West Midlands Police, said: “We are still trying to ascertain who the building belongs to and whether there is any criminal liability.”

Both Wolverhampton council and the Health and Safety Executive are assisting with the investigation.