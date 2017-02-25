Dozens of jobs for Walsall as Iceland plans new 'food warehouse'

Iceland will be opening a third store in Walsall, creating dozens of jobs.

The frozen food giant confirmed it is bringing a new ‘food warehouse’ to the Bescot Retail Park which will be twice the size of a typical high street store and offering a wider range of items.

The chain confirmed the existing stores at Jerome Retail Park and Union Street, Wednesbury, will be unaffected and remain open as normal.

A letter sent to Walsall Council explaining the ‘food warehouse’ concept said: “Iceland food warehouse represents an exciting new trading format which differs from and complements our traditional high street retail offer.

“Food warehouse stores are located on out-of-town retail parks and in most cases are twice the size of traditional Iceland high street stores and offer a wider range of goods, including a much larger range of frozen, chilled and grocery products along with a selection of premium lines.”

It adds: “The stores very much have a warehouse-type look and feel with wide shopping aisles, polished concrete floors, no ceilings and exposed services.

“The proposed store at Bescot Retail Park will build upon Iceland’s existing food warehouse stores bringing the concept to residents of Walsall.

“Iceland has traditional high street stores located on Jerome Retail Park, Walsall, and Union Street, Wednesbury, and in the setting of Iceland’s expansion plans there is no intention to close these stores as a result of this proposal.

“Food warehouses represents a different concept to that of traditional Iceland stores and as such the proposed food warehouse at Bescot Retail Park is designed to supplement, and not compete with, the existing high street stores.

“Iceland will be making a significant capital investment in this project creating in the region of 25-30 jobs.

” Iceland spokeswoman Laura Caddick said: “We are unable to confirm the opening date as yet.”