Chipperfield's Circus to keep lions at farm after vets give all-clear

A farm which keeps lions and tigers looks set to stay put after council officers said vets had raised no 'signifcant concerns' about animal welfare.

Animal rights protesters tried to break into Streetway Farm in Watling Street in Cannock in January, but Cannock Chase District Council has said it is happy with conditions there.

The two lions and two tigers used in Chipperfield’s Circus are kept there, in what DEFRA has said are good conditions.

Anthony Beckwith, who co-runs the circus, said: “We are staying here. We had protesters but we have had no problems for a few weeks.

“It’s as good as any spot. It’s a secure site and it’s got grass for the animals. It’s ideal for us. There is a slaughterhouse next door, which is ideal for a fresh supply of food.”

The circus is co-run with Thomas Chipperfield, who is from the Chipperfield circus dynasty which goes back 300 years.

An application for a new Dangerous Wild Animals Licence – the third one which will be allocated to the farm – will be heard by Cannock Chase District Council next Thursday.

A council report states: "No concerns have been raised over public safety and the vet has raised no significant concerns around the animal accommodation or other factors relating to the welfare of the animals under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"The vet does mention the benefit of providing additional environmental enrichment and a concern over the length of time animals are allowed out of their sleeping quarters to exercise.

"The applicant has responded positively to these concerns and by providing a new accommodation wagon and another exercise area for the lions, he has significantly increased both the amount of environmental enrichment and the time and space provided to the animals for exercise."

Two balaclava-clad protesters tried to storm the farm on January 14.

That was the fourth time the farm had been targeted, Mr Beckwith previously told the Express & Star.

He said: “They said they were just out for a walk and they thought it was a horse sanctuary, even though they were wearing balaclavas with skull masks.”

The application was due to expire at the end of last year but because licences remain in force until renewals are determined, the site is still operating legally.