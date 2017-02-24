Traders angry over fees for advertising boards

Traders have hit out at a council over plans to introduce annual fees for pavement advertising boards and seating.

Cannock Chase Council wants to bring out a policy which would see it licence the use of public areas in town centres.

The plan, out for consultation, would mean firms would have to apply for annual licences for ‘A-boards’ outside their businesses.

Cafes would have to get licences for the placement of outdoor seating in public areas.

The council said one of the reasons it is being introduced is to ensure the free passage for people with impaired vision or mobility difficulties.

But Stef Cunningham, owner of The Kitchen Cupboard in Hednesford and chairman of Hednesford Traders’ Association, said the move could damage business.

She said: “I have been given photos going back a 100 years by my customers showing my shop and many others in Market Street displaying their wares outside on the pavement.

"Now the district council wants to introduce a licence so that we can continue.

“I’m the first to state that we live in different times – busier streets with speeding mobility scooters – but displaying produce on a table or a trolley outside of a place of business is something that has been going on since time began.”

She added: “The whole idea is just wrong and clearly has nothing to do with the objectives stated in the draft and everything to do with the financial crisis that the council find themselves in.

"With the added threat of the reintroduction of business rates for small businesses, this will be the final straw for some businesses, maybe even my own.”

Yesterday, Sean O’Meara, senior licensing officer, responded to Ms Cunningham. He said he did not know what the cost of the licences would be yet.

He added: “We will need to read and assess the consultation responses before any formal decisions are made. Because of that we are trying to encourage responses from as many individuals, agencies and organisations as possible .

“Any resulting fee structure will be formulated on a cost-recovery basis only. This is not a revenue generating exercise. Our focus is on the safety and comfort of the public.

“A potential impact on the traders is acknowledged and will be fully assessed after consultation closes.”