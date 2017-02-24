Storm Doris: Investigations continue after woman killed by debris outside Wolverhampton Starbucks

Investigations were continuing today after a woman was killed by flying debris as she walked past Starbucks in Wolverhampton city centre, as Storm Doris caused chaos around the region.

The 29-year-old victim was walking in the pedestrianised area when the tragedy happened at 11.45am yesterday.

Passers-by raced to help but she was confirmed dead by paramedics soon afterwards.

The woman was walking past the coffee shop in Dudley Street when she was hit by a panel ‘the size of a coffee table’.

A police spokesman said: “She was in the pedestrianised area when wooden debris from a nearby building struck her. Sadly nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working with emergency service colleagues and Wolverhampton Council to establish how this tragic incident happened. The area remains cordoned off while investigations are ongoing.

“The lady’s family have been informed and are being supported at this tragic time.”

Doris is now set to leave trail of ice, wintry showers and a 7C plunge in temperatures to around 3C (37F) in the South.

The top wind speed of 94mph was recorded in Capel Curig, north Wales, on Thursday morning.

The weather system which brought gales, snow and rain to much of the UK, caused travel disruption on the roads and rail network, brought down trees, grounded planes, and toppled large vehicles.

Network Rail advised "Storm Doris has caused significant disruption throughout the country", with an enforced speed limit on some lines.

With fallen trees, objects caught in overhead wires, flooding and debris on the tracks causing delays across many services, a spokesman said employees are "doing all we can to keep the network running".

Flights were also affected, with a Heathrow spokesman warning of a "10% reduction" in the airport's schedule.

Highways England also issued a weather alert on major roads.

A number of carriageways were closed as Doris lashed Britain, including the M6 Thelwall Viaduct in both directions between junctions 20 and 21 in the North West and the QE2 Bridge in Dartford, Kent.

In Wolverhampton, the southern end of the city’s main shopping street, opposite Marks and Spencer, remained closed off for much of the day after yesterday's tragedy.

Some eyewitnesses described hearing a ‘crash’ and others saw what resembled a piece of roof fall from a building.

John Jackson, 72, from Fallings Park, was in the city shopping and witnessed the immediate aftermath of the incident.

He said: “It was utter chaos. People were running around screaming.

“When the ambulance came they couldn’t do anything to help her. It is hard to believe the young woman has died. They said the weather would be terrible but this was unimaginable.”

Rebecca Davis, a 40-year-old teacher from the city, said she walked past shortly after the incident and saw people frantically trying to resuscitate the woman.

Mrs Davis said the victim looked to have been hit by something resembling a piece of roof which had fallen off a building nearby.

She said: “I think the wind broke it and caused it to fall. I don’t know if it was hit by something else or just the wind did it.”

Mrs Davis said that while the woman had been hit ‘right outside Starbucks’, it was unclear if the debris had fallen from the coffee shop or from a nearby building.

“I don’t think anyone else was hurt,” she said. “It was a big piece about the size of a coffee table but I think it just hit her.”

Gavin Hunt, 35, from Dudley, was in Wolverhampton with work.

He said: “It is shocking. It is really tragic. It makes you wonder ‘that could have been me out walking’.”

Councillor Milkinder Jaspal said the woman’s death was ‘devastating news’. He told the Express & Star: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear about this tragedy.

“My heart goes out to the woman’s family. It’s such devastating news.”

Another eyewitness who works at the Thorntons in Dudley Street said they heard ‘a crash’ and then emergency services descended on the street. Security staff directed shoppers away from the Mander Centre entrance by Starbucks yesterday afternoon.

A Starbucks spokesman said: “We are shocked and saddened by this terrible incident.

“We are supporting the police with their investigation and our store will remain closed until further notice.”

Marks and Spencer staff erected blinds to screen the scene from shoppers in the afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said the service received 15 999 emergency calls after 11.43am yesterday morning.

He said: “On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance in Staffordshire, who responded on a rapid response vehicle, were sent to the scene.

Police were called to Dudley Street at around 11.50am yesterday.

Roads in the area were closed and motorists and pedestrians advised to avoid the city centre.

A number of other streets in the city centre were closed off yesterday.

At different stages, Darlington Street, Red Lion Street, Queen Square were all cordoned off. Storm Doris battered large swathes of the Black Country, felling trees and causing major disruption. Dudley Zoo was closed, as was the West Midland Safari Park, as well as West Bromwich High Street.

Parts of the old Connaught Hotel frontage on Tettenhall Road were ripped away and in Claregate a house was damaged by a falling tree.