Man found dead on Cannock Chase

A man has been found dead on Cannock Chase.

The man, who was has not yet been named, was found in a secluded area of the Chase on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Police said: "We attended an incident in a secluded area of Cannock Chase where a male was sadly found deceased.

"There appears to be no suspicious circumstances and we are in the process of informing the coroners."