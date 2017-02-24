Hundreds of jobs in doubt as Sainsbury's Stone warehouse to close

Sainsbury's is to close a warehouse in Stone potentially putting around 275 jobs at risk.

The supermarket giant is planning to move its depot at Opal Way to a new facility in Northampton.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the HGV drivers and warehouse workers affected but a consultation has been launched.

It is thought the site, which is owned by XPO Logistics, could close by early 2019.

The American-owned firm stated it was looking for a solution for the site and any workers who will be left without jobs.

Sainsbury's spokeswoman Shannon Leahy said: "The move is vital to the success of our distribution network, and will enable us to deliver great quality products, as well as great value to our customers."