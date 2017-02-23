Wolverhampton man used blade on throat, woman tells trial jury

A social worker told a jury that her niece’s husband used a blade on her throat in a car park.

Ruth Nyamazana, aged 34, said Farai Kambarani, from Wolverhampton, drove his car into the back of hers in a car park in Milton Keynes.

When she had got out of the car, she had realised it was Kambarani who, she said, punched her in the head 10 or 20 times.

She told the jury at Luton Crown Court: “The punches were clearly directed at my head. I was in shock and I kept saying: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?’” As she was on the ground, she said he pulled out a small knife with a silver blade and used it against the side of her throat.

She went on: “He moved the knife up and down. I was screaming. I thought he was going to cut my throat. The blood started gushing out.”

She said she had first met the defendant, who was from Zimbabwe, in 2014, adding his wife and child left him last year and moved into her home in Milton Keynes.

Two months before the alleged attack, she said Kambarani had gone to her home and was ‘furious and angry’. She told the jury: “He said ‘you have stopped me seeing my child. You don’t want me to see my child. Who do you think you are?’”

Mrs Nyamazana said he smashed a glass panel in her door. Farai Kambarani, aged 26, of Ashfield Road, Wolverhampton, pleads not guilty to attempting to murder Ruth Nyamazana on August 22 last year. He has admitted an alternative, lesser charge of wounding her with intent.

He denies damaging a glass panel in the front door at her home. In addition, he pleads not guilty to stalking his wife.

Under cross-examination, Mrs Nyamazana denied pushing the defendant, causing him to fall and damage the glass panel.

Mr Sebastian Gardiner said that his client had not slowly and deliberately moved the blade of the knife but had waved it around. She replied: “He pulled the knife slowly across my throat, up and down, up and down.”

The trial continues.