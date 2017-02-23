Storm Doris: West Midlands facing severe gales hitting 80mph and showers

High winds of up to 80 mph and stormy weather has hit the West Midlands as Storm Doris arrives today.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning saying there could be "damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks" today.

Storm Doris could bring "gusts of 70 to 80mph" and "danger of injury from flying debris".

Heavy rain is also likely throughout today as well as some snow over high ground.

There has been flooding on the M5 which has affected all lands between junction 2 at Oldbury and junction 1 for West Bromwich.

A tree has fallen in Kingswinford on Cot Lane partially blocking the road between A4101 Lodge Lane and Lawnswoood Road.

On the railways, Arriva Train West will suspend trains or run them at reduced speeds between Wolverhampton and Birmingham International due to the weather.

Live updates on the storm including latest travel news

Britain is expected to be battered with winds of up to 80mph at the storm's peak and Highways England has issued a weather alert on major roads.

Particularly at risk are high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes and drivers are "strongly advised" to avoid travelling on some stretches of road in Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the East and North West.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, said: "We're expecting Storm Doris to have a significant impact on the roads throughout the day so are urging drivers to consider changing their plans if necessary and to slow down in stormy weather.

"Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins."

Amber warnings predict strong winds and heavy rain in parts of north Wales, the Midlands, and the East and North West, while winds as fast as 60mph are also expected to batter southern England.

The Met Office's amber weather warning alerts people that "whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris".

Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather gone by Thursday evening.

While further Atlantic gusts will bring more rain and wind through the weekend and into next week, they are not expected to reach the heights of Doris.

AA spokesman John Snowling said: "The unpleasant combination of torrential rain, severe gales and heavy snow will create some very poor driving conditions, with the potential for roads to be affected by black ice, debris or standing water.

"Wind can also bring down tree branches, blow you off course or blow other vehicles into your path.

"Expect travel disruption as some roads will be treacherous."

Anyone affected by power cuts during the storm is encouraged to dial 105 for further information.