Rogue Dudley builder took nearly £5k for half a job

A rogue builder who took nearly £5,000 from a Brierley Hill man for rendering work, but failed to finish the job, has landed a court bill of almost £4,000.

Adrian Jones, of Pensnett, pocketed £4,740 but left the side and rear of the victim’s home unfinished.

Jones started work in June 2015 and then requested more payments, with five made totalling to £4,740.

The 35-year-old, from Chapel Street, promised to complete the job before the end of July 2015 but only finished the front of the house, which was left with the old rendering removed from the side and rear and scaffolding in place. He admitted to failing to notify the consumer of statutory cancellation rights and two counts of failing to exercise professional diligence by failing to complete the work and failing to return the money to the householder.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court heard on February 9 that Jones had quoted £5,000 to externally render the house and initially took a £500 deposit.

Jones promised the resident on numerous occasions he would return to complete the job, but didn’t and failed to provide a refund.

The court imposed a 12 month conditional discharge on Jones and ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation to the householder and £1,491 costs to Dudley Council.

Councillor Rachel Harris, cabinet member responsible for trading standards, said after the case: “This kind of activity causes a huge amount distress to the victims who have worked hard and saved to pay for improvements to their home and are then badly let down.”

Anyone who is suspicious of doorstep callers can call the council’s Bogus Caller Hotline on 01384 812045.