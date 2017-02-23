Mental health social worker told child to cut herself

A social worker who advised a child to cut herself has been given a final chance to admit wrongdoing, or risk being struck off.

Former Staffordshire County Council worker David Steare was suspended for six months by the Health and Care Professions Council following a hearing in last August.

This month, reviewing the suspension, an HCPC panel extended his suspension by a further six months.

Panel chairman Philip Geering said: “Mr Steare had been working with little or no supervision by his employers for some time leading up to this incident, and the intervention had been decided upon by him with the best of motives.

“However, those mitigating factors were counter-balanced by Mr Steare’s complete failure to date to acknowledge any error of judgment on his part, or, indeed, the findings of the previous panel.”

A report on the panel’s findings added: “This panel has determined that it would be appropriate and proportionate to give the registrant one, probably last, opportunity to reflect upon these proceedings.”

Mr Steare, who was dismissed by the county council after the case came to light, worked as a senior practitioner in the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services team at South Staffordshire and Shropshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

The intervention decided by Mr Steare involved the high-risk child ‘only cutting’ herself on alternative days with her mother attending the wounds, having not undertaken a comprehensive risk assessment.

Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “When this matter came to light David Steare was made the subject of a disciplinary hearing that resulted in his dismissal from the county council, while the child concerned received the proper advice and support.”