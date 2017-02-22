Wolverhampton 'murder suicide' inquest: Updates on deaths of Linda and Nigel Ordinans

An inquest is examining the circumstances of a woman found dead at her home, after police said she was apparently killed by her husband, who then took his own life.

West Midlands Police were alerted to the woman's death after her husband called police in Kent.

They were named locally as Nigel Ordinans, 63, and his wife Linda, 61.

A short time later, he was found dead after a crash involving one car in Dover, around 180 miles away.

The woman's body was found at Mill Green, Bushbury, in December.

